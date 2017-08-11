Flaherty (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the A's.

There had been some speculation that Flaherty, who has been on a rehab assignment, could have returned to the club as early as Thursday. However, with first pitch looming, he's not on the lineup card, suggesting that he'll have to wait until at least Friday to be activated off the disabled list. Once he returns, he'll serve as a utility infielder for the Orioles.