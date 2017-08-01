Orioles' Ryan Flaherty: To play third base at High-A on Tuesday
Flaherty (shoulder) is scheduled to play third base for High-A Frederick on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Barring any setbacks, Flaherty will work out with the Orioles on Thursday before ultimately reporting back to Triple-A Norfolk. He'll look to find his feet with the Tides before possibly returning to the big club, though with the recent acquisition of Tim Beckham the veteran infielder may not return to the majors this season.
