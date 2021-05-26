The Orioles recalled McKenna from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Wednesday's game in Minnesota, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
McKenna was able to rejoin the big club less than a week after being optioned to the minors since the Orioles placed Austin Hays (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Hays' injury likely paves the way for the lefty-hitting DJ Stewart to reclaim a strong-side platoon role in the corner outfield, potentially leaving the righty-hitting McKenna in line to replace Stewart in the lineup against left-handed pitchers.
