McKenna was added to the Orioles' 40-man roster Wednesday.

The 22-year-old hit .232/.321/.365 with nine home runs and 25 stolen bases over 135 games with Double-A Bowie last season. While he is progressing well in the minor-league ranks, McKenna's addition to the 40-man roster is mainly to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. He likely still has to show more signs of development before he enters the conversation for a major-league roster spot.

