McKenna will start in right field and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

McKenna will be making his fourth start in a row out of the outfield, but his time as an everyday player could end by the weekend, when Ryan Mountcastle (wrist) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list. Even if Mountcastle takes longer than anticipated to make it back from the IL, McKenna could still find himself pushed into a utility role in favor of Tyler Nevin, who has been seeing most of his time in the infield of late while Ramon Urias (abdomen) and Jorge Mateo (shoulder) have nursed minor injuries.