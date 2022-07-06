McKenna went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk, three runs and a stolen base in Tuesday's extra-inning victory over the Rangers.

McKenna picked an ideal time to launch his first home run of the season, as his eighth-inning solo shot put Baltimore ahead 8-7, though Texas quickly retook the lead in the following frame. The 25-year-old continues to see occasional starts as the Orioles' No. 4 outfielder, though he could see an uptick in playing time if Austin Hays (wrist) requires a stint on the injured list.