McKenna went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Yankees.

McKenna has gone 2-for-3 over three contests since he was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk on April 26. His homer in the fourth inning Thursday was the decisive run. McKenna got the start in center field versus southpaw Carlos Rodon in this game, but manager Brandon Hyde hasn't been hesitant to play Cedric Mullins against lefties, so it's unlikely a platoon situation develops.