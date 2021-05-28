McKenna went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the White Sox.

McKenna made the start in left field and hit ninth Thursday. He hasn't done much in limited time this season with a .194/.324/.258 slash line, a stolen base, one RBI, seven runs scored and a triple through 37 plate appearances. He could see the short side of a platoon with DJ Stewart in left field while Austin Hays recovers from a hamstring injury. McKenna could also function more generally as a fourth outfielder.