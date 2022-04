McKenna went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Thursday's 10-5 loss to the Yankees.

McKenna has served as a bench player for much of the season, often entering as a pinch hitter or defensive replacement. Thursday was his first multi-hit game. The outfielder is slashing .250/.350/.375 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and four runs scored across 20 plate appearances. He's unlikely to displace any of Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins or Anthony Santander from a starting role.