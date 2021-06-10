McKenna was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
McKenna had been with the big-league team since May 26, when Austin Hays (hamstring) was placed on the injured list. McKenna's demotion could signal the potential activation of Hays in time for the club's weekend series against Tampa Bay. In his latest stint with Baltimore, McKenna hit .154/.214/.231 with two RBI, one run scored and one stolen base across 13 at-bats.
