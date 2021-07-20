site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Ryan McKenna: Optioned to Norfolk
McKenna was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.
McKenna had been with the team since late June but hit just .161/.278/.161 in 36 trips to the plate over that span. John Means (shoulder) was activated off the injured list in a corresponding move.
