McKenna went 2-for-2 with a double and a walk in Wednesday's 3-1 loss against the Red Sox.

After receiving just one plate appearance in the last seven games for Baltimore, McKenna got the start out of the leadoff spot and made the most out it. He reached base safely in all three of his at-bats, recording his first multi-hit game since Aug. 15. McKenna still figures to be the fourth outfielder on the depth chart, so it is not likely he produces much for fantasy purposes to close the season.