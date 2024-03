McKenna cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

The 27-year-old was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Thursday but will stick in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. McKenna appeared in 282 games for Baltimore since he debuted in 2021 but has a career .617 OPS in the big leagues.