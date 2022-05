McKenna remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After a recent stretch of five starts in the Baltimore outfield over six games, McKenna finds himself on the bench for the fourth straight contest. With Ryan Mountcastle returning from the 10-day injured list over the weekend, the Orioles have all their key position players available, so McKenna is likely to receive limited at-bats moving forward.