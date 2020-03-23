Orioles' Ryan McKenna: Struggles during spring training
McKenna hit .143/.250/.143 with two RBI and one stolen base over 16 plate appearances during spring training.
McKenna was added to the 40-man roster during the offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft, but he was optioned to Triple-A on March 6 after lackluster results during camp. The 23-year-old has yet to advance past the Double-A level, and while he's been able to showcase his speed, he'll need to exhibit more on-base abilities if he hopes to progress.
