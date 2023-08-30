McKenna went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the White Sox.

The outfielder started the game on the bench but pinch-hit for Adam Frazier in the seventh inning and remained in right field, and McKenna got the opportunity to rack up some numbers when the O's offense erupted for eight runs over its final two frames. The 26-year-old has three of his five steals on the season over the last two games along with three hits, four runs and four RBI, but with Baltimore's starting outfield healthy and Aaron Hicks (back) potentially rejoining the lineup in early September, playing time will be hard for McKenna to come by.