Orioles' Ryan Meisinger: Called up to majors

Meisinger's contract was selected by the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The 24-year-old, an 11th-round pick in the 2015 draft, has never pitched in the big leagues. He has a 2.05 ERA in 22 innings for Triple-A Norfolk this season, backed up by excellent underlying numbers (a 34.9 percent strikeout rate and a 5.8 percent walk rate).

