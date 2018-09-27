Meisinger (2-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing five runs on four hits and one walk while recording just one out.

Meisinger took one on the chin in his first career major-league start, exiting with the bases loaded and one out in the first inning after allowing five of the six batters he faced to reach base (two singles, two doubles and a walk). All three inherited runners came around to score, sticking the right-hander with five earned runs and raising his ERA from 4.50 to 6.64 in the process. It's unclear if Meisinger will rejoin the bullpen for the final four games of the season after Wednesday's spot start.