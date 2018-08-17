Meisinger will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk prior to Friday's game against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Meisinger has appeared in just four games for the big-league club this season, logging a 3.00 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with five strikeouts across six innings of relief. The right-hander will provide a fresh arm in the O's bullpen ahead of their three-game set in Cleveland.