Meisinger will start the afternoon portion of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Meisinger has thrown 20 innings, all in relief, in his debut season. He'll face a tough opponent in his first career start, though he could end up facing a number of backups as the Red Sox look to avoid overworking their regulars with their playoff position already clinched.

