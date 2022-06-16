Mountcastle went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Mountcastle played a key role in the Orioles' comeback push, hitting a solo shot in the seventh inning and a game-tying two-run blast in the eighth. The 25-year-old has found his power in June, crushing four homers in his last four games. For the season, he's up to 12 long balls, 33 RBI, 27 runs scored, two stolen bases, 10 doubles and a .267/.305/.490 slash line through 52 contests. Seven of his last nine hits have gone for extra bases.