Mountcastle (wrist) won't be available for Thursday's game in St. Louis, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
The Orioles view Mountcastle's sore left wrist as a day-to-day concern, but the 25-year-old is still set to miss his second consecutive game on account of the injury. Tyler Nevin is expected to pick up another start in the outfield in Mountcastle's stead.
