Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Friday's 3-0 win over the Red Sox.
The 24-year-old broke open a scoreless tie in the sixth inning by turning on a Matt Andriese pitch and rattling it off the Green Monster. Mountcastle had an impressive 35-game debut in 2020 and hit cleanup for the O's in their opener Friday, positioning him for a big first full season in the majors.
