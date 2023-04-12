Mountcastle went 3-for-4 with two homers while driving in nine runs in Tuesday's 12-8 victory over the Athletics.

The nine RBI are a career high for Mountcastle. He picked up seven of them on homers in the victory, as he he hit a three-run homer in the sixth and walloped a grand slam in the seventh. He also hit a sac fly and singled in a run. Mountcastle is already up to five homers and 18 RBI on the season while slashing .289/.320/.711 over just 11 games and 45 at-bats.