Mountcastle went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI for Triple-A Norfolk in its 11-5 win over Louisville on Sunday.

Since returning to the Norfolk lineup Friday, Mountcastle has shown no ill effects of the left wrist injury that sidelined him for a week. In his first three games back, Mountcastle has gone yard four times, propping up his season batting line to a robust .328/.351/.578 in 46 contests. The Orioles want the 22-year-old to show more polish at third base and potentially take some reps in the outfield before promoting him, but Mountcastle should make his big-league debut at some point this summer.