Mountcastle went 2-for-2 with a double and a two-run homer in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Angels.

Mountcastle ripped a double after pinch-hitting for Ryan O'Hearn in the fourth inning before launching a two-run home run off Andrew Wantz in the sixth. The two-hit game snapped a 0-for-11 stretch for Mountcastle. He's now slashing .253/.279/.483 with nine home runs, 26 runs scored and 29 RBI through 183 plate appearances this season.