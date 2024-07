Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 19-8 loss to the Athletics.

Mountcastle was one of six Orioles to produce multiple hits, but they couldn't keep up with a barrage of hits from the Athletics. The long ball ended a 23-game homer drought for Mountcastle, who now has 12 homers on the year. He's slashing .271/.313/.459 with 42 RBI, 44 runs scored, 21 doubles and two stolen bases across 81 contests.