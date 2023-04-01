Mountcastle went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Mountcastle hit the first of three homers off Chris Sale with a two-run shot off the southpaw in the first inning. He also singled and came around to score on a double by Anthony Santander. It's a strong start to the season for Mountcastle, who is going to get plenty of RBI chances hitting behind Adley Rutschman to open the year.