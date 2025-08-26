Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mountcastle is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Red Sox.
It's a routine day off for Mountcastle, who had started each of the previous seven contests. The Orioles are going with Coby Mayo at designated hitter and Samuel Basallo at first base Tuesday.
