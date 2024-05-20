Mountcastle is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.
Mountcastle is mired in a 1-for-20 slump and will sit Monday for the second time in Baltimore's past three games. Ryan O'Hearn will handle first base while Anthony Santander (knee) returns to the lineup as the designated hitter.
