Mouncastle went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Mountcastle accounted for most of the damage versus Oakland starter Adam Oller, taking the visiting starter deep in the first and third innings. Over his last four games, Mountcastle has gone 6-for-15 (.400) with three long balls and six RBI. His hot start to September has put some distance between him and his late-August slump. For the year, he's slashing .248/.296/.440 with 21 long balls, 72 RBI, 55 runs scored, four stolen bases and 24 doubles in 117 contests.