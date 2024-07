Mountcastle went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Cubs.

Mountcastle has gone 6-for-24 (.250) over six games in July, a continuation of his performance from June when he batted .248 across 28 contests. It's a bit of a slump for the first baseman, but not one that has cost him playing time, though he has dropped in the order versus right-handers. He's slashing .272/.314/.454 with 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 44 runs scored, 21 doubles and two stolen bases across 84 games this season.