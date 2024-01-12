Mountcastle signed a one-year, $4.1 million deal with the Orioles on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Mountcastle has developed into a steady player, posting a slugging percentage above .450 in three of his four big-league seasons. He may lose some playing time in 2024 due to the depth in the Orioles' lineup, but he projects to regularly serve as the team's designated hitter or first baseman.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Activated from 10-day IL•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Takes BP, nearing activation•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Minimum IL stint possible•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Lands on injured list•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Out again Wednesday•