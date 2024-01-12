Mountcastle signed a one-year, $4.1 million deal with the Orioles on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Mountcastle has developed into a steady player, posting a slugging percentage above .450 in three of his four big-league seasons. He may lose some playing time in 2024 due to the depth in the Orioles' lineup, but he projects to regularly serve as the team's designated hitter or first baseman.