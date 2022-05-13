Mountcastle (wrist) isn't starting Friday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com report.
Mountcastle is considered day-to-day with left wrist soreness, and he'll remain out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. Tyler Nevin will start at first base and bat fifth.
