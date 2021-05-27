Mountcastle (hand) isn't starting Thursday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mountcastle will miss a second straight game due to a bruised left hand. However, he'll take swings in the batting cage Thursday and could be available off the bench if needed, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Anthony Santander will serve as the designated hitter while DJ Stewart starts in right field.
