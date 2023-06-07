Mountcastle is not in the starting lineup versus Milwaukee on Wednesday.
Mountcastle will sit for the second time in four games, and has gone just 2-for-11 in his three games in June. Ryan O'Hearn will line up at first base and hit seventh against Corbin Burnes and the Brewers.
