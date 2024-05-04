O'Hearn isn't in the Orioles' lineup Saturday against the Reds, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Hearn will stay put in the Orioles' dugout as the Reds send out lefty Andrew Abbott to start on the mound. Adley Rutschman will serve as Baltimore's DH while O'Hearn rests, allowing James McCann to start behind the plate.