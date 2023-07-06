O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

After picking up his first Major-League stolen base, O'Hearn gave the Orioles some breathing room in the top of the ninth inning with a two-run shot off Ian Hamilton, extending the lead to 6-3. The 29-year-old O'Hearn has hits in his last three games following an 0-for-16 stretch over his previous six contests. Overall, he's slashing a strong .294/.343/.524 with seven homers, 24 RBI, and 19 runs scored across 137 plate appearances this season. Despite his solid year, O'Hearn could soon lose playing time with Ryan Mountcastle (illness) nearing a return.