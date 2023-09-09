O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Red Sox.

O'Hearn has maintained solid hitting lately, going 15-for-43 (.349) with two homers and 11 RBI over his last 12 contests. The 30-year-old doesn't have an everyday role, but he's in the lineup more often than not as a strong-side platoon option. He's enjoyed a career year in 2023 with a .305/.338/.509 slash line, 12 homers, 51 RBI, 39 runs scored, four stolen bases, 18 doubles and a triple over 293 plate appearances.