O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Rays.

O'Hearn took Colin Poche yard in the sixth to put the Orioles ahead 4-3 and they didn't look back from there. The long ball was his eighth of the year and his second against a lefty, as he's primarily played in a strong-side platoon role at first base and has just 11 plate appearances against left handers for the season. O'Hearn has revived his career in his first year with the Orioles and is now slashing .313/.358/.528 with 19 extra-base hits, 32 RBI, 23 runs and an 11:40 BB:K in 179 plate appearances.