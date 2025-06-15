O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, but he said his sore left ankle is feeling better, and he expects to be ready to start in Monday's series opener versus the Rays, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn added that he anticipates being available off the bench Sunday, though the Orioles may prefer to stay away from him to afford him more time to heal up from the ankle injury, which he suffered during Friday's 2-0 win. Coby Mayo will pick up a second straight start at first base Sunday but will likely move back into a reserve role if O'Hearn is in fact cleared to rejoin the lineup Monday.