Orioles' Ryan O'Rourke: Comes to terms with Orioles
O'Rourke (elbow) agreed to a deal with the Orioles on Thursday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
O'Rourke was cut loose by the Twins after missing the entirety of the 2017 campaign following Tommy John surgery in May. It's unclear how far along the 29-year-old is in his rehab, but he'll be given the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Orioles' roster once he's back at full strength. O'Rourke posted a 3.96 ERA over 25 innings of relief during the 2016 season with the Twins.
