O'Rourke (elbow) has compiled a 2.35 ERA across 7.2 innings with the Gulf Coast League Orioles and Low-A Aberdeen.

O'Rourke has been rehabbing in the low minors as he works back for Tommy John surgery that he underwent last May. The 30-year-old figures to report to Triple-A Norfolk once he's deemed fully healthy.

