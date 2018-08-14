Orioles' Ryan O'Rourke: Rehabbing with Aberdeen
O'Rourke (elbow) has compiled a 2.35 ERA across 7.2 innings with the Gulf Coast League Orioles and Low-A Aberdeen.
O'Rourke has been rehabbing in the low minors as he works back for Tommy John surgery that he underwent last May. The 30-year-old figures to report to Triple-A Norfolk once he's deemed fully healthy.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan O'Rourke: Scheduled for bullpen session Saturday•
-
Orioles' Ryan O'Rourke: Comes to terms with Orioles•
-
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Outrighted off 40-man•
-
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Undergoes TJ surgery Tuesday•
-
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Surgery on tap for partially-torn UCL•
-
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Moved to 60-day DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start