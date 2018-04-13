Orioles' Ryan O'Rourke: Scheduled for bullpen session Saturday
O'Rourke (elbow) will partake in a bullpen session Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.
O'Rourke continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last May. A return date should begin to appear in the near future once O'Rourke is able to take the hill for a couple sessions without experiencing any problems.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan O'Rourke: Comes to terms with Orioles•
-
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Outrighted off 40-man•
-
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Undergoes TJ surgery Tuesday•
-
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Surgery on tap for partially-torn UCL•
-
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Moved to 60-day DL•
-
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Headed for second opinion•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...