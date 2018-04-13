O'Rourke (elbow) will partake in a bullpen session Saturday, Eduardo A. Encina of The Baltimore Sun reports.

O'Rourke continues to work his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last May. A return date should begin to appear in the near future once O'Rourke is able to take the hill for a couple sessions without experiencing any problems.

