Bannon was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a left oblique strain Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Bannon appeared in 20 games for Triple-A Norfolk to begin the year and hit .175 with two home runs, five doubles and nine RBI during that time. It's not yet clear how much time the 25-year-old is expected to miss.