Bannon (oblique) returned from the 7-day injured list Wednesday and has gone 1-for-7 with a double, two walks, three runs and a stolen base in his two games since returning to the Triple-A Norfolk lineup.

Before being reinstated from the IL, Bannon made his return from a month-long absence at High-A Aberdeen, with whom he made six rehab appearances. The 25-year-old infielder is slashing .172/.242/.310 with two home runs and three steals across 95 plate appearances with the Orioles' top minor-league affiliate this season.