Bannon went 1-for-4 in a 3-2 win Thursday in St. Louis.
Bannon batted seventh and played third base in his first major-league game. In his first at-bat, he singled off Steven Matz. He added a couple of nice plays at the hot corner, including robbing Nolan Arenado of a hit with an Arenado-esque play. The 26-year-old has spent time at Triple-A in each of his last three seasons, splitting his time between second and third base and amassing a .214/.319/.404 batting line at the minor league's highest level.
