Basallo has gone 4-for-13 over three games for Double-A Bowie since returning from a minor ankle injury.

Basallo has also gone 1-for-2 on stolen base attempts in that span, which is further proof the ankle injury is not a long-term concern. The catching prospect is batting .280 with a .782 OPS through 61 contests this season, and even at 19 years old, he could be in consideration for a promotion to Triple-A Norfolk at some point this summer.