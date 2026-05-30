Orioles' Samuel Basallo: Crushes ninth homer of 2026

Basallo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly during the Orioles' 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Basallo was responsible for two of the Orioles' five runs Friday, highlighted by his solo home run off Austin Voth in the fifth inning to give Baltimore a 4-0 lead. Basallo has gone deep in two of his last three outings and is up to nine home runs on the season, with is third most on the Orioles behind Gunnar Henderson (13) and Pete Alonso (11). Basallo is slashing .273/.325/.506 with 24 RBI, 22 runs and 17 extra-base hits across 169 plate appearances this season.