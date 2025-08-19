Basallo went 2-for-5 with a two-RBI double and a run scored in Monday's 6-3 victory over Boston.

Basallo has made his presence felt right away at the big-league level, driving in two runs in each of his first two games and notching his first extra-base hit Monday. The top prospect drew the start behind the plate in the contest, and while Adley Rutschman's presence means he won't hold that role full-time, Basallo should still find regular at-bats at first base or designated hitter when he isn't catching.